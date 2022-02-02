PUP add shows to tour

Pup
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

PUP have added new dates to their previously announced "Pup Returns Thank Fucking God" tour. Casper Skulls will be playing support on the Ontario date. PUP will be releasing their new album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND April 1 and released Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 26Bronson Centre Music TheatreOttawa, ON (w/Casper Skulls)
Apr 13Ace of SpadesSacramento, CA (w/Pinkshift, Sheer Mag)
Apr 17CasbahSan Diego, CA (w/Sheer Mag)
Apr 18CasbahSan Diego, CA (w/Pinkshift)
Apr 20The WarfieldSan Francisco, CA (w/Pinkshift, Sheer Mag)