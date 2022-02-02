Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
PUP have added new dates to their previously announced "Pup Returns Thank Fucking God" tour. Casper Skulls will be playing support on the Ontario date. PUP will be releasing their new album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND April 1 and released Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 26
|Bronson Centre Music Theatre
|Ottawa, ON (w/Casper Skulls)
|Apr 13
|Ace of Spades
|Sacramento, CA (w/Pinkshift, Sheer Mag)
|Apr 17
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA (w/Sheer Mag)
|Apr 18
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA (w/Pinkshift)
|Apr 20
|The Warfield
|San Francisco, CA (w/Pinkshift, Sheer Mag)