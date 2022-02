, Posted by Tours 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

PUP have added new dates to their previously announced "Pup Returns Thank Fucking God" tour. Casper Skulls will be playing support on the Ontario date. PUP will be releasing their new album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND April 1 and released Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the new dates below.