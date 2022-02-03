Franklin, TN based music festival BreakFest have announced the line-up for their May festival. New Found Glory (celebrating 20 years of Sticks And Stones , Further Seems Forever (celebrating 20 years of The Moon Is Down , Four Year Strong, Derek Sanders, Cassadee Pope, Better Off, Be Well and The Foxies are set to play the day long event. The festival will happen on May 26th at Liberty Hall at the Factory of Franklin in Tennessee. Tickets to this event goes on sale this Friday.
