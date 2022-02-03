Keith Morris, Lydia Lunch, Alice Cooper, Joecephus, Cherie Currie, more on MC5 Tribute

Joecephus and The George Jonestown Massacre are currently working on a new tribute album with a bunch of guests. The new tribute album will be in celebration of MC5 and follows tributes to Johnny Cash, Nazareth, and Black Oak Arkansas. The MC5 salute includes guest appearances from Alice Cooper, Cherie Currie (The Runaways), Phil Campbell (Motorhead), J Mascis (Dinosaur JR), Keith Morris (Black Flag/Circle Jerks/ Off!), Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Lydia Lunch, Riche Stotts (Plasmatics), JG Thirwell, and more. The album will raise money i support of Jail Guitar Doors, a non-profit organization providing musical instruments and mentorship to help rehabilitate incarcerated individuals through the transformative power of music. The release is still be ing record and the band hopes to have it out later this year.

Meanwhile, Joecephus and The George Jonestown Massacre are also hitting the road soon. You can see the tour dates below.