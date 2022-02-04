Xtreme Fest announce 2022 lineup

Xtreme Fest announce 2022 lineup
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Festivals & Events

France based music festival Xtreme Fest has announced their full lineup for 2022. Flogging Molly, Millencolin, Circle Jerks, The Flatliners, The Last Gang, Get Dead, The Copyrights, and Comeback Kid are among the bands announced. The festival will take place July 28-31 at Cap Decouverte in Tarn, France. Check out the full lineup below.

Xtreme Fest 2022 Lineup

Flogging Molly

Millencolin

Circle Jerks

Comeback Kid

Anti-Flag

Satanic Surfers

Brutus

Authority Zero

The Flatliners

Born From Pain

Nemless

Clowns

Devil In Me

In Other Climes

Change

Victims

Direct Hit!

Ryker's

Get Dead

The Last Gang

Grade 2

War On Women

Lion's Law

No Trigger

The Copyrights

Blowfuse

Fatal Move

Les Ramoneurs de Menhirs

Ladies Ballbreaker

The Roadies of the D

Damantra

Houba

Nothing From No One

Verbal Razors

Poesie Zero

Lovve

One Burning Match

The Cabrones