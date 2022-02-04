France based music festival Xtreme Fest has announced their full lineup for 2022. Flogging Molly, Millencolin, Circle Jerks, The Flatliners, The Last Gang, Get Dead, The Copyrights, and Comeback Kid are among the bands announced. The festival will take place July 28-31 at Cap Decouverte in Tarn, France. Check out the full lineup below.
Xtreme Fest 2022 Lineup
Flogging Molly
Millencolin
Circle Jerks
Comeback Kid
Anti-Flag
Satanic Surfers
Brutus
Authority Zero
The Flatliners
Born From Pain
Nemless
Clowns
Devil In Me
In Other Climes
Change
Victims
Direct Hit!
Ryker's
Get Dead
The Last Gang
Grade 2
War On Women
Lion's Law
No Trigger
The Copyrights
Blowfuse
Fatal Move
Les Ramoneurs de Menhirs
Ladies Ballbreaker
The Roadies of the D
Damantra
Houba
Nothing From No One
Verbal Razors
Poesie Zero
Lovve
One Burning Match
The Cabrones