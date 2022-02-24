Laura Jane Grace has announced the postponement of her upcoming Canadian tour dates. The dates will now take place in September and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. Lande Hekt and Mobina Galore will continue to play support. The shows in Cleveland on March 2 and in Buffalo at the Rec Room on March 3 will be going ahead as planned. Laura Jane Grace released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish earlier this year and her solo LP Stay Alive in 2020. Check out the dates below.