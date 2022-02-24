Laura Jane Grace reschedules Canadian tour

Laura Jane Grace
by Tours

Laura Jane Grace has announced the postponement of her upcoming Canadian tour dates. The dates will now take place in September and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. Lande Hekt and Mobina Galore will continue to play support. The shows in Cleveland on March 2 and in Buffalo at the Rec Room on March 3 will be going ahead as planned. Laura Jane Grace released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish earlier this year and her solo LP Stay Alive in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 06BridgeworksHamilton, ON
Sep 07The Opera HouseToronto, ON
Sep 09Le NationalMontreal, QC
Sep 10Bronson CentreOttawa, ON
Sep 11Stage 44Oshawa, ON
Sep 13Maxwell'sWaterloo, ON
Sep 14London Music HallLondon, ON
Sep 15Place Des ArtsGreater Sudbury, ON
Sep 17Park Theatre and LoungeWinnipeg, MB
Sep 18O'Brian's Event CentreSaskatoon, SK
Sep 20Commonwealth Bar and StageCalgary, AB
Sep 21Starlite RoomEdmonton, AB
Sep 23MacPherson PlayhouseVictoria, BC
Sep 24Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC