Laura Jane Grace has announced the postponement of her upcoming Canadian tour dates. The dates will now take place in September and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. Lande Hekt and Mobina Galore will continue to play support. The shows in Cleveland on March 2 and in Buffalo at the Rec Room on March 3 will be going ahead as planned. Laura Jane Grace released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish earlier this year and her solo LP Stay Alive in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 06
|Bridgeworks
|Hamilton, ON
|Sep 07
|The Opera House
|Toronto, ON
|Sep 09
|Le National
|Montreal, QC
|Sep 10
|Bronson Centre
|Ottawa, ON
|Sep 11
|Stage 44
|Oshawa, ON
|Sep 13
|Maxwell's
|Waterloo, ON
|Sep 14
|London Music Hall
|London, ON
|Sep 15
|Place Des Arts
|Greater Sudbury, ON
|Sep 17
|Park Theatre and Lounge
|Winnipeg, MB
|Sep 18
|O'Brian's Event Centre
|Saskatoon, SK
|Sep 20
|Commonwealth Bar and Stage
|Calgary, AB
|Sep 21
|Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB
|Sep 23
|MacPherson Playhouse
|Victoria, BC
|Sep 24
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC