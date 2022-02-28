Rise Against have announced more North American tour dates for this summer. The Used and Senses Fail will be joining them on all dates.These dates join their previously announced spring dates and their Canadian shows with Billy Talent and NOBRO. The band have also released a version of "Talking to Ourselves" that was remixed by IDLES. Rise Against released Nowhere Generation in 2021. Check out the remix and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 15
|Zappos Theater
|Las Vegas, NV (without The Used)
|Jul 16
|Santa Barbara Bowl
|Santa Barbara, CA
|Jul 17
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Jul 19
|The Forum
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jul 20
|Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
|Reno, NV
|Jul 22
|Knitting Factory Concert House
|Spokane, WA (without The Used)
|Jul 23
|PNE Amphitheatre
|Vancouver, BC
|Jul 24
|Hayden Homes Amphitheater
|Bend, OR
|Jul 26
|The Complex Outdoor
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jul 27
|Levitt Pavilion
|Denver, CO
|Jul 29
|Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo NM
|Albuquerque, NM
|Jul 30
|The Criterion
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Aug 01
|Bomb Factory
|Dallas, TX
|Aug 02
|Tech Port Center
|San Antonio, TX
|Aug 04
|Tabernacle
|Atlanta, GA
|Aug 05
|House of Blues
|Myrtle Beach, SC (without The Used)
|Aug 06
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|Raleigh, NC
|Aug 08
|The Norva
|Norfolk, VA (without The Used)
|Aug 09
|Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York, NY
|Aug 12
|Roadrunner
|Boston, MA
|Aug 14
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Aug 17
|Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
|Cleveland, OH
|Aug 18
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
|Detroit, MI