Rise Against add summer North American tour dates, release IDLES remix
Rise Against have announced more North American tour dates for this summer. The Used and Senses Fail will be joining them on all dates.These dates join their previously announced spring dates and their Canadian shows with Billy Talent and NOBRO. The band have also released a version of "Talking to Ourselves" that was remixed by IDLES. Rise Against released Nowhere Generation in 2021. Check out the remix and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 15Zappos TheaterLas Vegas, NV (without The Used)
Jul 16Santa Barbara BowlSanta Barbara, CA
Jul 17Petco ParkSan Diego, CA
Jul 19The ForumLos Angeles, CA
Jul 20Grand Sierra Resort and CasinoReno, NV
Jul 22Knitting Factory Concert HouseSpokane, WA (without The Used)
Jul 23PNE AmphitheatreVancouver, BC
Jul 24Hayden Homes AmphitheaterBend, OR
Jul 26The Complex OutdoorSalt Lake City, UT
Jul 27Levitt PavilionDenver, CO
Jul 29Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo NMAlbuquerque, NM
Jul 30The CriterionOklahoma City, OK
Aug 01Bomb FactoryDallas, TX
Aug 02Tech Port CenterSan Antonio, TX
Aug 04TabernacleAtlanta, GA
Aug 05House of BluesMyrtle Beach, SC (without The Used)
Aug 06Red Hat AmphitheaterRaleigh, NC
Aug 08The NorvaNorfolk, VA (without The Used)
Aug 09Rooftop at Pier 17New York, NY
Aug 12RoadrunnerBoston, MA
Aug 14Stone Pony Summer StageAsbury Park, NJ
Aug 17Jacobs Pavilion at NauticaCleveland, OH
Aug 18Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillDetroit, MI