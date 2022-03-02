Laura Jane Grace announces EU & UK tour

Laura Jane Grace
by Tours

Laura Jane Grace has announced solo tour dates for Europe and the UK. The shows will take place this spring. Laura Jane Grace will be touring the US in May along with Anthony Green and Tim Kasher Canada in September with Mobina Galore and Lande Hekt. She released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish in 2021 and LP Stay Alive in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 16STWSTLinz, AT
Jun 18BocciodromoVicenza, IT
Jun 19Legend Club MilanoMilan, IT
Jun 20Le Nouveau MondeFribourg, CH
Jun 21DynamoZurich, DE
Jun 23PrivateclubBerlin, DE
Jun 24HydrozagadkaWarsaw, PL
Jun 25Akademia ClubWroclaw, PL
Jun 26u BazylaPoznan, PL
Jun 28Lucerna Music BarPrague, CZ
Jun 29Conne IslandLeipzig, DE
Jun 30Oettinger VillaDarmstadt, DE
Jul 01HafenklangHamburg, DE
Jul 02Vainstrean FestivalMunster, DE
Jul 04Paradiso NoordAmsterdam, NL
Jul 05La MaroquinerieParis, FR
Jul 06Kavka ZappaAntwerp, BE
Jul 082000trees FestivalCheltenham, UK
Jul 092000tress FestivalCheltenham, UK