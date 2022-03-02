Laura Jane Grace has announced solo tour dates for Europe and the UK. The shows will take place this spring. Laura Jane Grace will be touring the US in May along with Anthony Green and Tim Kasher Canada in September with Mobina Galore and Lande Hekt. She released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish in 2021 and LP Stay Alive in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 16
|STWST
|Linz, AT
|Jun 18
|Bocciodromo
|Vicenza, IT
|Jun 19
|Legend Club Milano
|Milan, IT
|Jun 20
|Le Nouveau Monde
|Fribourg, CH
|Jun 21
|Dynamo
|Zurich, DE
|Jun 23
|Privateclub
|Berlin, DE
|Jun 24
|Hydrozagadka
|Warsaw, PL
|Jun 25
|Akademia Club
|Wroclaw, PL
|Jun 26
|u Bazyla
|Poznan, PL
|Jun 28
|Lucerna Music Bar
|Prague, CZ
|Jun 29
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE
|Jun 30
|Oettinger Villa
|Darmstadt, DE
|Jul 01
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE
|Jul 02
|Vainstrean Festival
|Munster, DE
|Jul 04
|Paradiso Noord
|Amsterdam, NL
|Jul 05
|La Maroquinerie
|Paris, FR
|Jul 06
|Kavka Zappa
|Antwerp, BE
|Jul 08
|2000trees Festival
|Cheltenham, UK
|Jul 09
|2000tress Festival
|Cheltenham, UK