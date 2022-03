Tours 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Laura Jane Grace has announced solo tour dates for Europe and the UK. The shows will take place this spring. Laura Jane Grace will be touring the US in May along with Anthony Green and Tim Kasher Canada in September with Mobina Galore and Lande Hekt. She released her solo EP At War With The Silverfish in 2021 and LP Stay Alive in 2020. Check out the dates below.