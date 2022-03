, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

My Chemical Romance have announced the cancellation of their Ukrainian and Russian shows. A statement released by the band on their social media reads,



"With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June, 2022. We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon."

My Chemical Romance will be touring later this year and in 2023. Check out the statement below.