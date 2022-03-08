Crazy and the Brains release new single

Crazy and the Brains have released a new single. It's called "East side." Ernest Young, guitarist of the band, said: ""This one is called 'East Side', it's about home, growing up on the east coast. Life is fast, you gotta be tough and resilient here, it's a punch when you least expect it, it's vulnerable, it's appreciating what you have. If you can't keep up with us you gotta move aside, it's a moment of truth. We wanted to capture a slice of the life we love and share it with you." The single follows Where the Juice Drips [EP] from 2020. You can check it out below. The band is currently on tour with The Tossers.