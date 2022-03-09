MC5 have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Heavy Lifting and will be out via Ear Music in October. The album was produced by Bob Ezrin. This will be their first studio album since 1971's High Time. Two songs, "Heavy Lifting" featuring Tom Morello and a re-working of "Edge of the Switchblade" featuring William DuVall of Alice in Chains will soon be released. American tour dates for this May have also been announced. The band will be made up of founding member Wayne Kramer, Brad Brooks (Pollo Elastico), Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction), Vicki Randle (Mavis Staples) and Stevie Salas (David Bowie). Check out the announcement video, song teaser, and tour dates below.