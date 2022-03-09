My Chemical Romance have added more North American tour dates to their previously announced reunion tour. Tickets for the new dates go on sale March 11. The band also announced special guests who will be joining them on select dates including Waterparks, Thursday, Turnstile, Surfbort, Devil Master, Soul Glo, Nothing, The Bouncing Souls, and Taking Back Sunday. My Chemical Romance cancelled their Russia and Ukraine shows earlier this week and will also be touring in 2023. See the updated North American dates including new shows and supports below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 20
|Paycom Center
|Oklahoma City, OK (new show, w/Turnstile & Dilly Dally)
|Aug 21
|AT&T Center
|San Antonio, TX (new show, w/Turnstile, Dilly Dally)
|Aug 23
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville, TN (new show, w/Turnstile, Dilly Dally)
|Aug 24
|Heritage Bank Center
|Cincinnati, OH (new show, w/Turnstile, Dilly Dally)
|Aug 26
|PNC Arena
|Raleigh, NC (new show, w/Turnstile, Soul Glo)
|Aug 27
|UBS Arena
|Belmont Park, NY (new show, w/The Bouncing Souls, Ghosh)
|Aug 29
|Wells Fargo Center
|Philadelphia, PA
|Aug 30
|MVP Arena
|Albany, NY (w/Waterparks, Meg Myers)
|Sep 01
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville, CT (new show, w/Waterparks, Meg Myers)
|Sep 02
|Centre Bell
|Montreal, QC (new show, w/Waterparks, Meg Myers)
|Sep 04
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, ON (new show, w/Waterparks, Meg Myers)
|Sep 05
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, ON (w/Waterparks, Meg Myers)
|Sep 07
|TD Garden
|Boston, MA (w/Thursday, Badflower)
|Sep 08
|TD Garden
|Boston, MA (new show, w/Thursday, Badflower)
|Sep 10
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, NY (new show, w/Thursday)
|Sep 11
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Thursday)
|Sep 13
|Little Ceasars Arena
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 15
|Xcel Energy Center
|Saint Paul, MN (w/Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir)
|Sep 20
|Prudential Center
|Newark, NJ (w/Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir)
|Sep 21
|Prudential Center
|Newark, NJ (w/Midtown, The Homeless Gospel Choir)
|Sep 24
|FLA Live Arena
|Sunrise, FL (w/Midtown, The Homeless Gospel Choir)
|Sep 27
|Toyota Center
|Houston, TX (w/Midtown)
|Sep 28
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas, TX (w/Midtown, Devil Master)
|Sep 30
|Ball Arena
|Denver, CO (w/Youth Code)
|Oct 02
|Moda Center
|Portland, OR (new show, w/Youth Code)
|Oct 03
|Tacoma Dome
|Tacoma, WA (w/Kimya Dawson)
|Oct 05
|Oakland Arena
|Oakland, CA (w/Surfbort)
|Oct 06-09
|Aftershock Festival
|Sacramento, CA
|Oct 07
|T-Mobile Arena
|Las Vegas, NV (w/Waterparks)
|Oct 11
|The Forum
|Inglewood, CA (w/Youth Code)
|Oct 12
|The Forum
|Inglewood, CA (w/Shannon and the Clams, Dilly Dally)
|Oct 14
|The Forum
|Inglewood, CA (w/Meg Myers, Nothing)
|Oct 15
|The Forum
|Inglewood, CA (w/Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir)
|Oct 17
|The Forum
|Los Angeles, CA (new show, w/Midtown, Waterparks)
|Oct 22-23
|When We Were Young Festival
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 29
|When We Were Young Festival
|Las Vegas, NV