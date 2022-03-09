My Chemical Romance add more dates to North American tour, announce openers

My Chemical Romance
by Tours

My Chemical Romance have added more North American tour dates to their previously announced reunion tour. Tickets for the new dates go on sale March 11. The band also announced special guests who will be joining them on select dates including Waterparks, Thursday, Turnstile, Surfbort, Devil Master, Soul Glo, Nothing, The Bouncing Souls, and Taking Back Sunday. My Chemical Romance cancelled their Russia and Ukraine shows earlier this week and will also be touring in 2023. See the updated North American dates including new shows and supports below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 20Paycom CenterOklahoma City, OK (new show, w/Turnstile & Dilly Dally)
Aug 21AT&T CenterSan Antonio, TX (new show, w/Turnstile, Dilly Dally)
Aug 23Bridgestone ArenaNashville, TN (new show, w/Turnstile, Dilly Dally)
Aug 24Heritage Bank CenterCincinnati, OH (new show, w/Turnstile, Dilly Dally)
Aug 26PNC ArenaRaleigh, NC (new show, w/Turnstile, Soul Glo)
Aug 27UBS ArenaBelmont Park, NY (new show, w/The Bouncing Souls, Ghosh)
Aug 29Wells Fargo CenterPhiladelphia, PA
Aug 30MVP ArenaAlbany, NY (w/Waterparks, Meg Myers)
Sep 01Mohegan Sun ArenaUncasville, CT (new show, w/Waterparks, Meg Myers)
Sep 02Centre BellMontreal, QC (new show, w/Waterparks, Meg Myers)
Sep 04Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON (new show, w/Waterparks, Meg Myers)
Sep 05Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON (w/Waterparks, Meg Myers)
Sep 07TD GardenBoston, MA (w/Thursday, Badflower)
Sep 08TD GardenBoston, MA (new show, w/Thursday, Badflower)
Sep 10Barclays CenterBrooklyn, NY (new show, w/Thursday)
Sep 11Barclays CenterBrooklyn, NY (w/Thursday)
Sep 13Little Ceasars ArenaDetroit, MI
Sep 15Xcel Energy CenterSaint Paul, MN (w/Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir)
Sep 20Prudential CenterNewark, NJ (w/Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir)
Sep 21Prudential CenterNewark, NJ (w/Midtown, The Homeless Gospel Choir)
Sep 24FLA Live ArenaSunrise, FL (w/Midtown, The Homeless Gospel Choir)
Sep 27Toyota CenterHouston, TX (w/Midtown)
Sep 28American Airlines CenterDallas, TX (w/Midtown, Devil Master)
Sep 30Ball ArenaDenver, CO (w/Youth Code)
Oct 02Moda CenterPortland, OR (new show, w/Youth Code)
Oct 03Tacoma DomeTacoma, WA (w/Kimya Dawson)
Oct 05Oakland ArenaOakland, CA (w/Surfbort)
Oct 06-09Aftershock FestivalSacramento, CA
Oct 07T-Mobile ArenaLas Vegas, NV (w/Waterparks)
Oct 11The ForumInglewood, CA (w/Youth Code)
Oct 12The ForumInglewood, CA (w/Shannon and the Clams, Dilly Dally)
Oct 14The ForumInglewood, CA (w/Meg Myers, Nothing)
Oct 15The ForumInglewood, CA (w/Thursday, The Homeless Gospel Choir)
Oct 17The ForumLos Angeles, CA (new show, w/Midtown, Waterparks)
Oct 22-23When We Were Young FestivalLas Vegas, NV
Oct 29When We Were Young FestivalLas Vegas, NV