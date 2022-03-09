Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Bad Cop/Bad Cop have announced tour dates with The Homeless Gospel Choir for this May. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11. Bad Cop/Bad Cop will be touring the Midwest in April and released The Ride in 2020. The Homeless Gospel Choir released a split with Teenage Halloween earlier this year and released their album This Land Is Your Landfill in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 10
|Norfolk Taphouse
|Norfolk, VA
|May 11
|Pie Shop
|Washington, DC
|May 12
|Broken Goblet Brewing
|Bensalem, PA
|May 13
|Tellus 360
|Lancaster, PA
|May 14
|Trans Pecos
|Queens, NY
|May 15
|Once at the Rockwell
|Somerville, MA
|May 18
|The Funhouse at Mr. Small's
|Millvale, PA
|May 19
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|May 20
|The Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY
|May 21
|Bovine Sex Club
|Toronto, ON
|May 22
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC