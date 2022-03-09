Bad Cop/Bad Cop & The Homeless Gospel Choir announce East Coast tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Bad Cop/Bad Cop have announced tour dates with The Homeless Gospel Choir for this May. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11. Bad Cop/Bad Cop will be touring the Midwest in April and released The Ride in 2020. The Homeless Gospel Choir released a split with Teenage Halloween earlier this year and released their album This Land Is Your Landfill in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 10Norfolk TaphouseNorfolk, VA
May 11Pie ShopWashington, DC
May 12Broken Goblet BrewingBensalem, PA
May 13Tellus 360Lancaster, PA
May 14Trans PecosQueens, NY
May 15Once at the RockwellSomerville, MA
May 18The Funhouse at Mr. Small'sMillvale, PA
May 19Beachland BallroomCleveland, OH
May 20The Bug JarRochester, NY
May 21Bovine Sex ClubToronto, ON
May 22Pouzza FestMontreal, QC