The Drowns announce EP, release video

by Em Moore
The Drowns have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Lunatics and will be out via Pirate's Press Records. A video for their new song "Live Like Yer Dyin'" has also been released. The Drowns will be playing a handful of shows with Murphy's Law in April and released Under Tension in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Lunatics Tracklist
1. Live Like Yer Dyin'
2. Lunatics
3. The Working Dead
4. She's The Knife
5. Look What We've Become
6. Tokyo Red Alert