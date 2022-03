10 hours ago by Em Moore

Rid of Me have announced that they will be releasing a two-song EP called Whatever. The single will feature a cover of "My Own Summer" by the Deftones and "Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana. The release will be out April 29 via Knife Hits Records. The band have released the Deftones cover. Rid of Me released their album Traveling in 2021. Check out the cover below.