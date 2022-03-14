Decent Criminal announce Germany/UK tour

Decent Criminal announce Germany/UK tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Decent Criminal have announced tour dates for Germany and the UK. Forever Unclean will be joining them on their German dates and Waco will be playing on the UK dates. Decent Criminal are currently on tour in the US and released DC EP in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 06Monster RecordsHannover, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
Apr 07TitusBremen, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
Apr 08VolxbadFlensburg, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
Apr 09AstrastubeHamburg, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
Apr 10T-KellerGottingen/Munster, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
Apr 11Asta Open AirMainz, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
Apr 12TBAWurzbug, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
Apr 13Juha WestStuttgart, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
Apr 14The New Cross InnLondon, UK (w/Waco)
Apr 15Manchester Punk FestManchester, UK (w/Waco)
Apr 16The ParishHuddersfield, UK (w/Waco)