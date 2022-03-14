Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Decent Criminal have announced tour dates for Germany and the UK. Forever Unclean will be joining them on their German dates and Waco will be playing on the UK dates. Decent Criminal are currently on tour in the US and released DC EP in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 06
|Monster Records
|Hannover, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
|Apr 07
|Titus
|Bremen, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
|Apr 08
|Volxbad
|Flensburg, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
|Apr 09
|Astrastube
|Hamburg, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
|Apr 10
|T-Keller
|Gottingen/Munster, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
|Apr 11
|Asta Open Air
|Mainz, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
|Apr 12
|TBA
|Wurzbug, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
|Apr 13
|Juha West
|Stuttgart, DE (w/Forever Unclean)
|Apr 14
|The New Cross Inn
|London, UK (w/Waco)
|Apr 15
|Manchester Punk Fest
|Manchester, UK (w/Waco)
|Apr 16
|The Parish
|Huddersfield, UK (w/Waco)