Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
The Punk in Drublic music and beer festival has announced two more American shows for this year. The festival will be playing Cleveland and Detroit on July 8 and 9 respectively. NOFX, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, The Menzingers, The Suicide Machines, The Bronx, and Pet Needs will be on both shows. The festival will be playing a handful of shows in the US later this month and announced that the show in Arizona will now take place at Bell Bank Park. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 19
|Bell Bank Park
|Mesa, AZ (new venue)
|Mar 26
|Petco Park
|San Diego, CA
|Mar 27
|Ventura Fair Grounds
|Ventura, CA
|May 07
|Heart Health Park
|Sacramento, CA
|Jul 08
|Jacobs Pavilion
|Cleveland, OH (new date)
|Jul 09
|Masonic Temple Outdoors
|Detroit, MI (new date)