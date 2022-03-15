Punk In Drublic dates announced for Detroit and Cleveland, AZ moves venues

Punk In Drublic dates announced for Detroit and Cleveland, AZ moves venues
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Festivals & Events

The Punk in Drublic music and beer festival has announced two more American shows for this year. The festival will be playing Cleveland and Detroit on July 8 and 9 respectively. NOFX, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, The Menzingers, The Suicide Machines, The Bronx, and Pet Needs will be on both shows. The festival will be playing a handful of shows in the US later this month and announced that the show in Arizona will now take place at Bell Bank Park. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 19Bell Bank ParkMesa, AZ (new venue)
Mar 26Petco ParkSan Diego, CA
Mar 27Ventura Fair GroundsVentura, CA
May 07Heart Health ParkSacramento, CA
Jul 08Jacobs PavilionCleveland, OH (new date)
Jul 09Masonic Temple OutdoorsDetroit, MI (new date)