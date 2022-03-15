Flogging Molly and The Interrupters have announced a co-headlining tour. Tiger Army and The Skints will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale March 18. Flogging Molly are currently on tour in the US and released Life Is Good in 2017. The Interrupters released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 07
|TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
|Indianapolis, IN
|Jun 08
|The Icon Festival Stage
|Cincinnati, OH
|Jun 10
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Charlotte, NC
|Jun 11
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|Atlanta, GA
|Jun 12
|St. Augustine Amphitheatre
|St. Augustine, FL
|Jun 14
|St. Louis Music Park
|St. Louis, MO
|Jun 15
|The Armory
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jun 17
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 18
|Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
|Detroit, MI
|Jun 19
|Jacobs Pavilion
|Cleveland, OH
|Jun 21
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|Raleigh, NC
|Jun 22
|The Anthem
|Washington, DC
|Jun 24
|Skyline Stage at The Mann
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jun 25
|Kemba Live!
|Columbus, OH
|Jun 26
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jun 28
|Westville Music Bowl
|New Haven, CT
|Jun 30
|Pier 17
|New York, NY
|Jul 01
|Leader Bank Pavilion
|Boston, MA
|Jul 02
|Artpark
|Lewiston, NY
|Jul 03
|Stone Pony Summerstage
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Jul 09
|Mission Ballroom Outdoors
|Denver, CO
|Jul 10
|Dillon Amphitheater
|Dillon, CO
|Jul 11
|Complex Outdoors
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jul 13
|Kettlehouse Amphitheater
|Bonner, MT
|Jul 14
|Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
|Boise, ID
|Jul 16
|Cuthbert Amphitheater
|Eugene, OR
|Jul 17
|Wamu Theater
|Seattle, WA
|Jul 21
|Vina Robles Amphitheatre
|Paso Robles, CA