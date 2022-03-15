Flogging Molly and The Interrupters announce co-headlining tour

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters have announced a co-headlining tour. Tiger Army and The Skints will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale March 18. Flogging Molly are currently on tour in the US and released Life Is Good in 2017. The Interrupters released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 07TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkIndianapolis, IN
Jun 08The Icon Festival StageCincinnati, OH
Jun 10Charlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotte, NC
Jun 11Coca-Cola RoxyAtlanta, GA
Jun 12St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt. Augustine, FL
Jun 14St. Louis Music ParkSt. Louis, MO
Jun 15The ArmoryMinneapolis, MN
Jun 17Byline Bank Aragon BallroomChicago, IL
Jun 18Meadow Brook AmphitheatreDetroit, MI
Jun 19Jacobs PavilionCleveland, OH
Jun 21Red Hat AmphitheaterRaleigh, NC
Jun 22The AnthemWashington, DC
Jun 24Skyline Stage at The MannPhiladelphia, PA
Jun 25Kemba Live!Columbus, OH
Jun 26Stage AEPittsburgh, PA
Jun 28Westville Music BowlNew Haven, CT
Jun 30Pier 17New York, NY
Jul 01Leader Bank PavilionBoston, MA
Jul 02ArtparkLewiston, NY
Jul 03Stone Pony SummerstageAsbury Park, NJ
Jul 09Mission Ballroom OutdoorsDenver, CO
Jul 10Dillon AmphitheaterDillon, CO
Jul 11Complex OutdoorsSalt Lake City, UT
Jul 13Kettlehouse AmphitheaterBonner, MT
Jul 14Ford Idaho Center AmphitheaterBoise, ID
Jul 16Cuthbert AmphitheaterEugene, OR
Jul 17Wamu TheaterSeattle, WA
Jul 21Vina Robles AmphitheatrePaso Robles, CA