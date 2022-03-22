PUP release “Totally Fine” video

PUP have released a video for their new song "Totally Fine". The video was directed by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux. The song features Melanie Gail St-Pierre from Casper Skulls on vocals and Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties, Kathryn McCaughey of NOBRO (who we spoke to last month), and Erik Paulson of Remo Drive on gang vocals. It is off their upcoming album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND out April 1 via Little Dipper and Rise Records. PUP will be touring spring and fall and released Morbid Stuff in 2019. Check out the video below.