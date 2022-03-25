David Knudson (Minus the Bear, Botch) announces solo album, releases two new songs

David Knudson of Minus The Bear and Botch , has announced that he will be releasing a solo album. The album is called The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything and will be out May 13 via Platoon and Seawall Records. Two new songs have also been released, "Jealous Time Steals" featuring Jake Snider of Minus the Bear and "Rewind It" featuring Sam Bell. Check out the songs and tracklist below.

The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything Tracklist

Varv

Rewind It (feat. Sam Bell)

The Sound of Love Returning (feat. The Sand Band)

Jealous Time Steals (feat. Jake Snider)

Night Terror ‘88 (feat. Sam Bell)

Spaldo

Medalle (feat. Bayonne)

(Don’t) Burn it all Down (feat. Sam Bell

Shake Your Dreams (feat. Sam Bell)

It’s Not Over (feat. Julia Kugel)