Sadly, Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters passed away on Friday. He was 50. No cause of death was given. You can see the band's post below. We send our condolences to Hawkins' Family, friends, and fans.
The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimelv loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.