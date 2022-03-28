Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Punk in Drublic festival have announced the lineup for their Denver show. NOFX, Pennywise, Circle Jerks, The Suicide Machines, Adolescents, T.S.O.L, Dwarves, Bridge City Sinners, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Cheap Perfume, and All Waffle Trick. The show will take place in Fiddler's Green in Greenwood Village, Colorado on August 20. Tickets go on sale April 1. Punk in Drublic will be playing a handful of US shows later this year.