Less Than Jake/The Aquabats/Bowling For Soup (US)

by Tours

Less Than Jake have announced tour dates for the US along with The Aquabats and Bowling For Soup. Mom Rock will be playing support on all dates. Less Than Jake are currently on tour and released Silver Linings in 2020. The Aquabats will be playing shows with Mariachi El Bronx in May and released Kooky Spooky…In Stereo in 2020. Bowling For Soup will be releasing Pop Drunk Snot Bread on April 22 and released Drunk Dynasty in 2016. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 22The NorvaNorfolk, VA
Jun 23The FillmoreSilver Spring, MD
Jun 24Empire LiveAlbany, NY
Jun 25Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
Jun 26The PalladiumWorcester, MA
Jun 28Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY
Jun 29Webster TheatreHartford, CT
Jun 30Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA
Jul 01Stage AEPittsburgh, PA
Jul 02The FillmoreDetroit, MI
Jul 03Kemba LiveColumbus, OH
Jul 05Castle TheatreBloomington, IL
Jul 06RaveMilwaukee, WI
Jul 07First AvenueMInneapolis, MN
Jul 08House of BluesChicago, IL
Jul 09OvationNewport, KY