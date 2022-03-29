Less Than Jake have announced tour dates for the US along with The Aquabats and Bowling For Soup. Mom Rock will be playing support on all dates. Less Than Jake are currently on tour and released Silver Linings in 2020. The Aquabats will be playing shows with Mariachi El Bronx in May and released Kooky Spooky…In Stereo in 2020. Bowling For Soup will be releasing Pop Drunk Snot Bread on April 22 and released Drunk Dynasty in 2016. Check out the dates below.