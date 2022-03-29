Less Than Jake have announced tour dates for the US along with The Aquabats and Bowling For Soup. Mom Rock will be playing support on all dates. Less Than Jake are currently on tour and released Silver Linings in 2020. The Aquabats will be playing shows with Mariachi El Bronx in May and released Kooky Spooky…In Stereo in 2020. Bowling For Soup will be releasing Pop Drunk Snot Bread on April 22 and released Drunk Dynasty in 2016. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 22
|The Norva
|Norfolk, VA
|Jun 23
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD
|Jun 24
|Empire Live
|Albany, NY
|Jun 25
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Jun 26
|The Palladium
|Worcester, MA
|Jun 28
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jun 29
|Webster Theatre
|Hartford, CT
|Jun 30
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jul 01
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jul 02
|The Fillmore
|Detroit, MI
|Jul 03
|Kemba Live
|Columbus, OH
|Jul 05
|Castle Theatre
|Bloomington, IL
|Jul 06
|Rave
|Milwaukee, WI
|Jul 07
|First Avenue
|MInneapolis, MN
|Jul 08
|House of Blues
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 09
|Ovation
|Newport, KY