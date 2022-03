6 hours ago by Em Moore

Devil Master have released a video for their new song "The Vigour of Evil". The video was directed and edited by Hayden Hall. The song is off their upcoming album Ecstasies of Never Ending Night due out April 29 via Relapse Records. Devil Master will be playing a handful of shows with My Chemical Romance this summer and fall and will be playing Maryland Deathfest in May. The band released Satan Spits on Children of Light in 2019. Check out the video below.