Sex Pistols compilation album announced, John Lydon disapproves

A new Sex Pistols compilation album has been announced. The album is called The Original Recordings and features 20 tracks that were recorded between 1976-78. It will be out May 27 via Universal Music Group and is a companion piece to the upcoming Danny Boyle directed Pistol mini-series (based on Steve Jones' autobiography Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol) that will air May 31 on Hulu and Disney+. Unsurprisingly, John Lydon does not approve of the compilation album. He released a statement via Twitter that reads,



Universal Music Group have announced the release of a new Sex Pistols compilation entitled ‘The Original Recordings’. For the avoidance of any doubt, John Lydon has not approved this compilation and does not endorse or support it. He has not approved the artwork or tracklisting. He and his team were not involved in producing this compilation and consider it substandard compared to previous Universal releases since 2012.

John Lydon, Steve Jones, and Paul Cook recently had a legal fight about the use of Sex Pistols songs in the series which Jones and Cook won.