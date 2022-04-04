Darkness Everywhere: “Darkness Everywhere”

by Prosthetic Videos

California based melodic death metal band Darkness Everywhere released a video for their self-titled song, see below. The track is off of their debut album titled The Seventh Circle, out now through Creator-Destructor Records. The band contains members of Light This City/Heartsounds, and Crepuscle.