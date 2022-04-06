Agent Orange and Decent Criminal will be touring the US this August. Agent Orange released their album Surfin' the Pit in 1997 and their compilation album Surfing to Some F#*ked Up S@!t in 2008. Decent Criminal released DC EP in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 04
|The Ritz
|San Jose, CA
|Aug 05
|Ivy Room
|Albany, CA
|Aug 06
|The Virginia Street Brewhouse
|Reno, NV
|Aug 07
|Metro Music Hall
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Aug 09
|Neurolux
|Boise, ID
|Aug 10
|Volcanic Theatre
|Bend, OR
|Aug 11
|Dante's
|Portland, OR
|Aug 12
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Aug 13
|Jazzbones
|Tacoma, WA
|Aug 14
|The Shakedown
|Bellingham, WA
|Aug 16
|Blast Off Vintage
|Salem, OR
|Aug 18
|Harlow's
|Sacramento, CA
|Aug 19
|Hopmonk
|Novato, CA
|Aug 20
|Moe's Alley
|Santa Cruz, CA