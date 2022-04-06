Agent Orange/Decent Criminal (US)

by Tours

Agent Orange and Decent Criminal will be touring the US this August. Agent Orange released their album Surfin' the Pit in 1997 and their compilation album Surfing to Some F#*ked Up S@!t in 2008. Decent Criminal released DC EP in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 04The RitzSan Jose, CA
Aug 05Ivy RoomAlbany, CA
Aug 06The Virginia Street BrewhouseReno, NV
Aug 07Metro Music HallSalt Lake City, UT
Aug 09NeuroluxBoise, ID
Aug 10Volcanic TheatreBend, OR
Aug 11Dante'sPortland, OR
Aug 12El CorazonSeattle, WA
Aug 13JazzbonesTacoma, WA
Aug 14The ShakedownBellingham, WA
Aug 16Blast Off VintageSalem, OR
Aug 18Harlow'sSacramento, CA
Aug 19HopmonkNovato, CA
Aug 20Moe's AlleySanta Cruz, CA