9 hours ago by Em Moore

Just Mustard have released a video for their new song "Mirrors". The video was directed by Dylan Friese-Greene. The song is off their upcoming album Heart Under due out May 27 via Partisan Records. Just Mustard will be touring North America with Fontaines D.C. in the spring and Europe and the UK in summer and fall. The band released Wednesday in 2018. Check out the video below.