by John Gentile
Fest 20 will be October 28-30 this year in Gainesville, Florida. This year a number of bands are playing two sets, including Hot Water Music, Anti-Flag, Bouncing Souls, Piebald, Samiam, and Flatliners. Bands also palying include Avail, Cursive, Suicide Machines, Iron Chic, the Ergs, comedian Chris Gethard, City of Caterpillar, War on Women, Twelve Hour Turn, Cobra Skulls, Mustard Plug, Toys that Kill, Tsunami Bomb, Tim Barry, Into It. Over It., Zeta, FYP, Dopamines, Catbite, Pool Kids, Dark thoughts, JER, and more. More bands will be announced in the coming months.