The Menzingers drop off Hot Water Music shows due to COVID

The Menzingers have announced that they have dropped off the Hot Water Music tour due to a positive COVID test in their touring party. They did not play April 14 in Calgary and will not be playing on April 16 in Vancouver. The band released a statement on Instagram,



"Hey everyone, unfortunately due to a positive COVID case in our touring party, we’ll no longer be playing tonight in Calgary or Saturday in Vancouver. Hot Water Music, Oso Oso & Sincere Engineer will still be playing both shows (so you should go!) but refunds will be available at point of purchase for those who’d like them. We will have more news soon on the dates after. Hope to see you all soon. - Menzos"

Hot Water Music, Sincere Engineer, and Oso Oso will still be playing and refunds will be available for those who want them. The Menzingers will be touring Europe and the UK in October and released Hello Exile in 2019. Check out the statements in full below.