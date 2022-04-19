Four Chord Music Festival has announced the first wave lineup for 2022. Bad Religion, Descendents, Pennywise, Jimmy Eat World, Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Story of the Year, Lagwagon, H20, I Am The Avalanche, Destroy Boys, The Bombpops, Surfbort, Keep Flying, Summer Years, Don't Panic, All Time Low, The Story So Far, The Starting Line, The Maine, Mom Jeans, Games We Play, Eternal Boy, Angel Du$t, Patent Pending, Cherie Amour, and Look Our Loretta will be playing. The festival will take place September 9 & 10 at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania.
