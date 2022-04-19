Episode #588 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Mike Park drops by the podcast to talk about mental health, the status of the world, Classics of Love, the upcoming Bruce Lee Band album, Asian Man Records, and much more. He also sticks around to talk the news with John, Hallie, Sam, and Em. They discuss the upcoming Joyce Manor album, the trailer for the upcoming Sex Pistols mini-series Pistol and the accompanying compilation album, JER's new video and upcoming album, and The Clash's upcoming Combat Rock re-issue. Check out the episode below!
Previous StoryTours: Billy Bragg (Canada & US)
Next StoryTours: One Step Closer/ Soul Blind/ Broken Vow (North East)
Classics of Love working on new music
Bruce Lee Band announce album details, release "I Hate This!" video
Clash to re-release 'Combat Rock'
Joyce Manor announce new album, release "Gotta Let It Go" video
Trailer released for Sex Pistols mini-series
Sex Pistols compilation album announced, John Lydon disapproves
Menzingers/Joyce Manor/Sincere Engineer to tour EU
Bruce Lee Band release "Did You Find The Money Farm?" video
Bruce Lee Band working on new LP
Asian Man Records confirms new Classics of Love vinyl