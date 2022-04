Mobina Galore have released a video for new song "Whiskey Water". The video was directed by Martin LaFrenière. The song is available digitally as well as on a 7-inch flexi that will ship in July via New Damage Records and Gunner Records. The band are currently on tour in Europe. Mobina Galore will be touring Canada with Laura Jane Grace and Lande Hekt in September and released Don’t Worry in 2019. Check out the video below.