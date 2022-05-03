Circle Jerks have announced rescheduled dates for their East Coast and Texas shows. The shows will now take place in July and September. 7Seconds and Negative Approach will be joining them on all dates. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates and refunds are available if needed. The band will continue their tour starting May 11 at The Glass House in Pomona, California. See the rescheduled dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 07
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|Jul 08
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY
|Jul 09
|Sherman Theater
|Stroudsburg, PA
|Jul 11
|The Broadberry
|Richmond, VA
|Jul 12
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|Jul 13
|Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Jul 15
|TLA
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jul 16
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|Jul 17
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VA
|Jul 20
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Jul 21
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|Jul 22
|Masquerade (Heaven)
|Atlanta, GA
|Jul 24
|Tipitina's
|New Orleans, LA
|Sep 01
|Granada Theater
|Dallas, TX
|Sep 02
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Sep 03
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|Sep 05
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|Sep 06
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX