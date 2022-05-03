Circle Jerks announce rescheduled tour dates

Circle Jerks announce rescheduled tour dates
by Tours

Circle Jerks have announced rescheduled dates for their East Coast and Texas shows. The shows will now take place in July and September. 7Seconds and Negative Approach will be joining them on all dates. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates and refunds are available if needed. The band will continue their tour starting May 11 at The Glass House in Pomona, California. See the rescheduled dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 07Irving PlazaNew York, NY
Jul 08Irving PlazaNew York, NY
Jul 09Sherman TheaterStroudsburg, PA
Jul 11The BroadberryRichmond, VA
Jul 12Black CatWashington, DC
Jul 13Stone PonyAsbury Park, NJ
Jul 15TLAPhiladelphia, PA
Jul 16House of BluesBoston, MA
Jul 17Higher GroundBurlington, VA
Jul 20The Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Jul 21Brooklyn BowlNashville, TN
Jul 22Masquerade (Heaven)Atlanta, GA
Jul 24Tipitina'sNew Orleans, LA
Sep 01Granada TheaterDallas, TX
Sep 02Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Sep 03White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
Sep 05MohawkAustin, TX
Sep 06MohawkAustin, TX