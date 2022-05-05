Sadly, this week, Howie Pyro passed away. He was 61 and died from covid complications following a liver transplant. Pyro formed The Blessed near the beginning of NYC punk rock. He then formed the long running D-Generation. He also played with Danzig, Johnny Thunders, Rancid, Joey Ramone, the Misfits, Debbie Harry, Alan Vega, and Kid Congo Powers. We send out condolences to Pyro's family, friends, and fans.
Previous StoryTours: The Drowns announce West Coast tour
Next StoryTours: Worst Part: "Self Betrayer"
Howie Pyro has passed away
Danzig re-issues '6:66 Satan’s Child' on vinyl
Epitaph Records release Ukraine benefit compilation album
Jonah Matranga, Middle-Aged Queers, Sarchasm, more on Jawbreaker tribute LP
Catbite covers the Silencers
Charger release new song “Summon The Demon”
Video of Joey Ramone's pre-Ramones band Sniper surfaces
Charger announce new album, release "Rollin' Through The Night" video
The Bronx release Tim Armstrong directed video for "Breaking News (Live)"
Dropkick Murphys, Sum 41 and more added to Slam Dunk 2022, Rancid out