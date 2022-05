5 hours ago by Em Moore

Last night, PUP was the musical guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The band performed "Waiting" with Jeff Rosenstock on guest vocals and saxophone. The song is off their recently released album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND and originally features Kathryn McCaughey of NOBRO on guest vocals (who we interviewed earlier this year). PUP are currently on tour in North America and will be touring Australia in the summer as well as Europe and the UK in the fall. Check out the video below.