Joyce Manor/Citizen/Prince Daddy & The Hyena/Phony (US & CAN)

Joyce Manor
by Tours

Joyce Manor have announced tour dates for this August. Citizen, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Phony will be joining them on all dates. They also announced a one night only show in January with PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, and Slaughterhouse. Joyce Manor will be touring Europe with The Menzingers and Sincere Engineer this fall and will be releasing their new album 40 Oz. to Fresno on June 10. The band released Million Dollars To Kill Me in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 03Ogden TheatreDenver, CO
Aug 04SlowdownOmaha, NE
Aug 05First AvenueMinneapolis, MN
Aug 06Concord Music HallChicago, IL
Aug 07Majestic TheatreDetroit, MI
Aug 08Agora Theater & BallroomCleveland, OH
Aug 09The Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Aug 10Town BallroomBuffalo, NY
Aug 12Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY
Aug 13RoadrunnerBoston, MA
Aug 14Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Aug 16Rams Head LiveBaltimore, MD
Aug 17The NationalRichmond, VA
Aug 18The SenateColumbia, SC
Aug 19Eastside BowlNashville, TN
Aug 20Variety PlayhouseAtlanta, GA
Aug 21Jannus LiveSt Petersburg, FL
Aug 23Warehouse LiveHouston, TX
Aug 24The Far Out Lounge & StageAustin, TX
Aug 25The Studio at the FactoryDallas, TX
Aug 27The Van BurenPhoenix, AZ
Jan 07Long Beach Convention and Entertainment CenterLong Beach, CA (w/PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, Slaughterhouse)