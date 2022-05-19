Joyce Manor have announced tour dates for this August. Citizen, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Phony will be joining them on all dates. They also announced a one night only show in January with PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, and Slaughterhouse. Joyce Manor will be touring Europe with The Menzingers and Sincere Engineer this fall and will be releasing their new album 40 Oz. to Fresno on June 10. The band released Million Dollars To Kill Me in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 03
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Aug 04
|Slowdown
|Omaha, NE
|Aug 05
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, MN
|Aug 06
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Aug 07
|Majestic Theatre
|Detroit, MI
|Aug 08
|Agora Theater & Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|Aug 09
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Aug 10
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|Aug 12
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Aug 13
|Roadrunner
|Boston, MA
|Aug 14
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Aug 16
|Rams Head Live
|Baltimore, MD
|Aug 17
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|Aug 18
|The Senate
|Columbia, SC
|Aug 19
|Eastside Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|Aug 20
|Variety Playhouse
|Atlanta, GA
|Aug 21
|Jannus Live
|St Petersburg, FL
|Aug 23
|Warehouse Live
|Houston, TX
|Aug 24
|The Far Out Lounge & Stage
|Austin, TX
|Aug 25
|The Studio at the Factory
|Dallas, TX
|Aug 27
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jan 07
|Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center
|Long Beach, CA (w/PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, Slaughterhouse)