Brutal Youth drop off shows due to COVID positivity, Dragged In to replace them at Pouzza Fest

Brutal Youth will be dropping off their shows in Toronto and London with Good Riddance and War On Women as well as dropping off of Pouzza Fest due to band members testing positive for COVID-19. The band announced this in an Instagram story that reads, "We are absolutely gutted. 2/4 members have tested positive and we will have to bow out of playing tonight, Friday, and Saturday. We will not be playing in London or Toronto with Good Riddance and War On Women. We will not be playing Pouzza Fest." Dragged In will be playing in place of them at Pouzza Fest on Saturday, May 21. Brutal Youth released Sanguine in 2016. See Dragged In's statement below.