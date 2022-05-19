Bad Cop/Bad Cop and The Homeless Gospel Choir cancel rest of East Coast tour

Bad Cop/Bad Cop and The Homeless Gospel Choir have announced that they have cancelled the remaining dates of their East Coast tour due to positive COVID cases in their touring party. The shows affected are May 19 in Cleveland, May 20 in Rochester, May 21 in Toronto, and May 22 at Pouzza Fest. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Bad Cop/Bad Cop released a statement on Instagram that reads in part,



"Welp. We have unfortunately got some positive COVID tests in the tour party

Bad Cop/Bad Cop and The Homeless Gospel Choir will not be able to make the rest of our dates in Cleveland, Rochester, Toronto, or Pouzza Fest. If you were at our Pittsburgh show last night, please get tested

We are so grateful to our dear friends in The Homeless Gospel Choir and to everyone who came out to support us! We are very sorry to disappoint our friends, venues, and promoters. Hopefully we can make it up to you soon."