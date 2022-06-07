NOBRO and Pom Pom Squad added to PUP's EU & UK tour

PUP have announced their openers for their upcoming EU & UK tour. NOBRO and Pom Pom Squad will be playing on select dates. PUP are currently on tour in the US and will be touring Australia in the summer. They released The Unraveling of Pup the Band earlier this year. Check out the updated European dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 12Leeds Beckett Students' UnionLeeds, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad and NOBRO)
Oct 13O2 Ritz ManchesterManchester, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad, NOBRO)
Oct 14RoundhouseLondon, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad, NOBRO)
Oct 16SWG3 GalvanizersGlasgow, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad and NOBRO)
Oct 17Academy 2Dublin, IE (w/Pom Pom Squad, NOBRO)
Oct 19CHALKBrighton, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad, NOBRO)
Oct 20SWXBristol, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad and NOBRO)
Oct 21O2 Institute BirminghamBirmingham, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad, NOBRO)
Oct 23Backstage BTMParis, FR (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Oct 24Ancienne Belgique BoxBrussels, BE (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Oct 25Melkweg Oude ZaalAmsterdam, NL (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Oct 26Bürgerhaus StollwerckCologne, DE (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Oct 28SO36Berlin, DE (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Oct 29Hybrydy. KlubWarsaw, PL (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Oct 30Rock CafePrague, CZ (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Nov 01BloomMilan, IT (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Nov 02StromMunich, DE (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Nov 03GruenspanHamburg, DE (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Nov 05PumpehusetCopenhagen, DK