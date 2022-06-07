PUP have announced their openers for their upcoming EU & UK tour. NOBRO and Pom Pom Squad will be playing on select dates. PUP are currently on tour in the US and will be touring Australia in the summer. They released The Unraveling of Pup the Band earlier this year. Check out the updated European dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 12
|Leeds Beckett Students' Union
|Leeds, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad and NOBRO)
|Oct 13
|O2 Ritz Manchester
|Manchester, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad, NOBRO)
|Oct 14
|Roundhouse
|London, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad, NOBRO)
|Oct 16
|SWG3 Galvanizers
|Glasgow, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad and NOBRO)
|Oct 17
|Academy 2
|Dublin, IE (w/Pom Pom Squad, NOBRO)
|Oct 19
|CHALK
|Brighton, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad, NOBRO)
|Oct 20
|SWX
|Bristol, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad and NOBRO)
|Oct 21
|O2 Institute Birmingham
|Birmingham, UK (w/Pom Pom Squad, NOBRO)
|Oct 23
|Backstage BTM
|Paris, FR (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Oct 24
|Ancienne Belgique Box
|Brussels, BE (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Oct 25
|Melkweg Oude Zaal
|Amsterdam, NL (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Oct 26
|Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
|Cologne, DE (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Oct 28
|SO36
|Berlin, DE (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Oct 29
|Hybrydy. Klub
|Warsaw, PL (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Oct 30
|Rock Cafe
|Prague, CZ (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Nov 01
|Bloom
|Milan, IT (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Nov 02
|Strom
|Munich, DE (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Nov 03
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Nov 05
|Pumpehuset
|Copenhagen, DK