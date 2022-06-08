Bikini Kill cancel five US shows

Bikini Kill have announced the cancellation of five US shows due to band members contracting COVID-19. The shows affected are North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia which were all scheduled for late June. The band posted a statement on social media that reads in part,

"Multiple members of Bikini Kill are currently sick with COVID so we will be unable to play our upcoming shows in NC, VA, KY, TN and GA. We are extremely bummed that we have to cancel and sorry to everyone who was planning to come."

All of their other North American shows will be going ahead as planned this summer and fall. This follows the cancellation of their June European tour that was announced last week. See Bikini Kill's statement in full below.