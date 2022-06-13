Coheed and Cambria have announced a full US tour with Alkaline Trio and Mothica. The tour is dubbed 'A Window of the Waking Mind Tour' and it will support Coheed and Cambria's upcoming release titled Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind, set to be released on June 24th.
