Anti-Flag have announced fall tour dates for the US and Canada. Select dates will be ANTIfest festival dates and will feature a rotating lineup including Heart Attack Man, Mint Green, Dissidente, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, We Are the Union, Suicide Machines, Gully Boys, Brendan Kelly, Cancer Bats, Indian Giver, and Dilly Dally among others. The fall dates join Anti-Flag's previously announced Quebec tour dates with Vulgaires Machins and Mudie. Anti-Flag released 20/20 Vision in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 16
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT (w/Brendan Kelly, Mint Green)
|Sep 17
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA (ANTIfest date matinee show w/Mint Green)
|Sep 17
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA (ANTIfest date evening show w/Oxymorrons, Brendan Kelly)
|Sep 18
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT (w/Brendan Kelly, Mint Green)
|Sep 23
|Furnace Fest
|Birmingham, AL
|Sep 24
|Music Farm
|Charleston, SC (w/Doll Skin, Teens in Trouble)
|Sep 25
|Louder Than Life
|Louisville, KY
|Sep 30
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|Oct 01
|Roxian Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA (ANTIfest date w/Four Year Strong, Microwave, Heart Attack Man, Catbite, Dissidente)
|Oct 06
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Last Gang)
|Oct 07
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Last Gang)
|Oct 08
|Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR (ANTIfest date w/Good Riddance, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Last Gang, The Black Tones, The Macks)
|Oct 13
|Canal Club
|Richmond, VA
|Oct 14
|Elevation 27
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Oct 15
|TBA
|TBA (ANTIfest date)
|Oct 29
|Fest 20
|Gainesville, FL
|Oct 30
|Fest 20
|Gainesville, FL
|Nov 04
|The Metro
|Chicago, IL (ANTIfest date w/Suicide Machines, We Are The Union, Gully Boys, Blind Adam and The Federal League)
|Nov 05
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI (w/We Are The Union, Blind Adam and The Federal League)
|Nov 06
|Punk in The Park
|Silverado, CA
|Nov 12
|Granada Theatre
|Sherbrooke, QC (w/Vulgaires Machins, Mudie)
|Nov 13
|Imperial Bell
|Quebec City, QC (w/Vulgaires Machins, Mudie)
|Nov 15
|Salle Rolland Brunelle
|Joliette, QC (w/Vulgaires Machins, Mudie)
|Nov 16
|Theatre Du Palais
|Saguenay, QC (w/Vulgaires Machins, Mudie)
|Nov 18
|Cabaret de L'Amphitheatre Cogeco
|Trois-Rivieres, QC (w/Vulgaires Machins, Mudie)
|Nov 19
|MTelus
|Montreal, QC (w/Vulgaires Machins, Mudie)
|Dec 02
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec 03
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec 04
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ (w/We Are The Union)
|Dec 08
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec 09
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY (w/Cancer Bats)
|Dec 10
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON (ANTIfest date w/Cancer Bats, Dilly Dally, Dead Tired, Indian Giver)