Anti-Flag announce fall tour dates, ANTIfest shows

Anti-Flag
by Tours

Anti-Flag have announced fall tour dates for the US and Canada. Select dates will be ANTIfest festival dates and will feature a rotating lineup including Heart Attack Man, Mint Green, Dissidente, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, We Are the Union, Suicide Machines, Gully Boys, Brendan Kelly, Cancer Bats, Indian Giver, and Dilly Dally among others. The fall dates join Anti-Flag's previously announced Quebec tour dates with Vulgaires Machins and Mudie. Anti-Flag released 20/20 Vision in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 16Higher GroundBurlington, VT (w/Brendan Kelly, Mint Green)
Sep 17Brighton Music HallBoston, MA (ANTIfest date matinee show w/Mint Green)
Sep 17Brighton Music HallBoston, MA (ANTIfest date evening show w/Oxymorrons, Brendan Kelly)
Sep 18Space BallroomHamden, CT (w/Brendan Kelly, Mint Green)
Sep 23Furnace FestBirmingham, AL
Sep 24Music FarmCharleston, SC (w/Doll Skin, Teens in Trouble)
Sep 25Louder Than LifeLouisville, KY
Sep 30Black CatWashington, DC
Oct 01Roxian TheatrePittsburgh, PA (ANTIfest date w/Four Year Strong, Microwave, Heart Attack Man, Catbite, Dissidente)
Oct 06The ShredderBoise, ID (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Last Gang)
Oct 07El CorazonSeattle, WA (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Last Gang)
Oct 08Crystal BallroomPortland, OR (ANTIfest date w/Good Riddance, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Last Gang, The Black Tones, The Macks)
Oct 13Canal ClubRichmond, VA
Oct 14Elevation 27Virginia Beach, VA
Oct 15TBATBA (ANTIfest date)
Oct 29Fest 20Gainesville, FL
Oct 30Fest 20Gainesville, FL
Nov 04The MetroChicago, IL (ANTIfest date w/Suicide Machines, We Are The Union, Gully Boys, Blind Adam and The Federal League)
Nov 05The SanctuaryDetroit, MI (w/We Are The Union, Blind Adam and The Federal League)
Nov 06Punk in The ParkSilverado, CA
Nov 12Granada TheatreSherbrooke, QC (w/Vulgaires Machins, Mudie)
Nov 13Imperial BellQuebec City, QC (w/Vulgaires Machins, Mudie)
Nov 15Salle Rolland BrunelleJoliette, QC (w/Vulgaires Machins, Mudie)
Nov 16Theatre Du PalaisSaguenay, QC (w/Vulgaires Machins, Mudie)
Nov 18Cabaret de L'Amphitheatre CogecoTrois-Rivieres, QC (w/Vulgaires Machins, Mudie)
Nov 19MTelusMontreal, QC (w/Vulgaires Machins, Mudie)
Dec 02TBATBA
Dec 03TBATBA
Dec 04Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZ (w/We Are The Union)
Dec 08TBATBA
Dec 09Rec RoomBuffalo, NY (w/Cancer Bats)
Dec 10Danforth Music HallToronto, ON (ANTIfest date w/Cancer Bats, Dilly Dally, Dead Tired, Indian Giver)