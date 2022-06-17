Suicide Machines release new song, will release split LP with Coquettish

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
The Suicide Machines have released a new song. It is called "Awake" and is off their upcoming split LP with Coquettish called GEBO GOMI. The LP features four new songs from the Suicide Machines and five new songs from Coquettish. It will be out on July 22 via Bad Time Records. The Suicide Machines released Revolution Spring in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Gebo Gomi Tracklist
1. The Suicide Machines - Accelerate The Decline
2. The Suicide Machines - Awake
3. The Suicide Machines - Theater of the Absurd
4. The Suicide Machines - Slipping Into Darkness
5. Coquettish - You Decide
6. Coquettish - Falling Down
7. Coquettish - Burn
8. Coquettish - I Feel
9. Coquettish - Song #3