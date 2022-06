Suicide Machines release new song, will release split LP with Coquettish

, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Suicide Machines have released a new song. It is called "Awake" and is off their upcoming split LP with Coquettish called GEBO GOMI. The LP features four new songs from the Suicide Machines and five new songs from Coquettish. It will be out on July 22 via Bad Time Records. The Suicide Machines released Revolution Spring in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.