The Wonder Years announce new album, release “Wyatt's Song (Your Name)” video

The Wonder Years have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Hum Goes On Forever and will be out September 23 via Loneliest Place On Earth/Hopeless Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Wyatt's Song (Your Name)". The video was directed and edited by Benjamin Lieber and features animation by Steven Pitingolo and Conor Murphy. The Wonder Years released Sister Cities in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.