Florida based Fest has announced more bands for this year. Mikey Erg, LYBICA, Children of the Reptile, Stunner, Weaponized Flesh, Ex-Boogeymen, Baseline, No Coffin, Near Beer, The Usuals, On The Cinder, Problems, Clearance Bongwater Revival, Nothing Lost, Johnathan Coody, Guilhem, The Give & Take and Lauris Vidal are the new additions. They join the previously announced lineup that includes Hot Water Music, The Flatliners, The Menzingers, Avail, and Bad Cop/Bad Cop. Fest will take place October 28, 29, and 30 in Gainesville, Florida.