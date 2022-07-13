by Em Moore
Alice Bag, Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go's, Jackie Fox of The Runaways, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Kelly Ogden of The Dollyrots, Paul Roessler of The Screamers, Anthony Carone of Arkells, Sara Norman & Violeta Hinojosa of Lucia Y Los Alfileres, Damon De La Paz of Los Pinche Pinches, and Mikey Hawdon of Fairmounts have teamed up to cover "Head Over Heels" by The Go-Go's. The video was edited by Michael Crusty at Crusty Media. The cover is a part of Mikey Hawdon's Mikey and His Uke YouTube series. Check out the video below.