Martha have released a video for their new song "Beat Perpetual". The video was directed by Benjamin Epstein and David Combs of Baby Pony Food. The song is off their new two-song single along with a cover of Tenement's "Dreaming Out Loud" that is out now via Dirtnap Records. Martha released their two-song single Don't Take Me Back last month and their album Love Keeps Kicking in 2019. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryThe Flatliners delay start of European tour
Next StoryBandaid Brigade: "Perfect"
Martha: "Beat Perpetual"
Martha to release new 7-inch, share "Please Don't Take Me Back" video
Dirtnap Records announce 20th anniversary shows
Martha: "The Void"
Jeff Rosenstock announces USA tour
Joyce Manor/Martha (UK)
Direct Hit!/Tenemant (Midwest/Texas)
Tenement: "The Block Is Safe Again"
Don Giovanni Records announces New Alternative Music Festival
Tenement: "Freak Cast In Iron"