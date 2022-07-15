Martha have released a video for their new song "Beat Perpetual". The video was directed by Benjamin Epstein and David Combs of Baby Pony Food. The song is off their new two-song single along with a cover of Tenement's "Dreaming Out Loud" that is out now via Dirtnap Records. Martha released their two-song single Don't Take Me Back last month and their album Love Keeps Kicking in 2019. Check out the video below.