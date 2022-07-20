The Interrupters have released a new song. It is called "As We Live" and features Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar. The song will be on their upcoming album In The Wild due out August 5 via Hellcat Records and Epitaph Records. The Interrupters have one more show on their co-headlining tour with Flogging Molly and will be touring Europe and the UK this summer. The band released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. Check out the song below.
Previous StoryTours: Chris Farren / Suzie True (US)
Next StoryPhotos: Foxing / FXRRVST at Lee's Palace in Toronto, ON 07/18
The Interrupters: "As We Live (feat. Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar)"
The Interrupters to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Interrupters: "Jailbird"
Jesse Michaels and Tim Armstrong in "Brick" commercial
The Interrupters drop off four shows with Flogging Molly due to COVID positivity
Flogging Molly announce album, release live video for "The Croppy Boy '98"
The Interrupters announce more UK shows
The Interrupters release new song “Anything Was Better”
The Interrupters announce UK/EU tour
The Interrupters announce new album, release "In The Mirror" video