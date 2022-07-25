THICK have released a video for their new song "Tell Myself". The video was created by Justin Buschardt. The song is off their upcoming album Happy Now that will be out August 19 via Epitaph Records. THICK will be touring North America this fall with Skating Polly, Bad Waitress, Vial, and The Muslims and released their album 5 Years Behind in 2020. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryTurnover announce new album, release track with Brendan Yates of Turnstile
Next StoryL.O.T.I.O.N. to release 'W.A.R. in the Digital Realm'
THICK: "Tell Myself"
THICK announce new album, release video and tour dates (US & CAN)
Photos: The Chats/Mean Jeans/THICK at The Velvet Underground in Toronto, ON 05/11
Misfits, MCR, NIN, Descendents, Bauhaus, Bad Religion, GWAR, Rosenstock, FEAR to play Riot Fest
Bad Waitress release "Spit It Out" video
Mean Jeans release surprise digital EP
Christian Blunda releases video for "I’m An Alien"
Thick release "Love You Forever" video
The Chats add California shows to tour
Bad Waitress postpone January tour