Counterparts have released a video for their new song "Whispers of Your Death". The video features footage of vocalist Brendan Murphy's cat Kuma and the song is off their upcoming album A Eulogy for Those Still Here due out October 7 via Pure Noise Records and New Damage Records. Counterparts will be touring Europe and the UK in the fall with The Amity Affliction and released Nothing Left to Love in 2019. Check out the video below.